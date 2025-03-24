Jets Predicted To Sign $17 Million Tyler Conklin Replacement
Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Chargers signed free agent tight end Tyler Conklin, formerly of the New York Jets.
Now the Jets are left with a huge hole at tight end and not many options to fill it.
The top option the Jets are reportedly looking at is Penn State tight end draft prospect Tyler Warren. New York would likely need to use its first-round pick, No. 7 overall, to land Warren. The Penn State product is potentially a generational talent, but it seems like a bit of a reach to draft him this high.
Instead of reaching on Warren, Justin Fried of The Jet Press recently suggested the Jets could sign Indianapolis Colts free agent tight end Mo Alie-Cox to replace Conklin.
"If the Jets are going to sign another tight end in free agency, it should be Mo Alie-Cox. A former college basketball star, Alie-Cox has spent the last seven years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts," Fried wrote. "The 31-year-old has garnered a reputation as an excellent blocking tight end, posting a 64.2 Pro Football Focus run-block grade and a stellar 75.0 pass-block grade. He's been one of the better blocking tight ends in football for a few years now.
"Alie-Cox also offers enough as a receiver to make him more than just a blocker. At 6-foot-5, 267 pounds, Alie-Cox is a big-bodied red-zone threat who has hauled in 8-of-13 contested-catch opportunities over the last three years."
A signing like this would likely allow the Jets to pass on Warren at pick No. 7. Passing on Warren allows the Jets to select an offensive lineman, cornerback, or wide receiver to fill an even bigger hole.
Acquiring Alie-Cox wouldn't be the Jets bringing in a game changer, but it would fill a hole on New York's roster that desperately needs to be filled.
More NFL: Jets $7.5 Million Star Predicted To Betray New York, Sign With AFC Powerhouse