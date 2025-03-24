Jets Country

Jets Predicted To Sign $17 Million Tyler Conklin Replacement

The Jets need to replace Tyler Conklin this offseason.

Zach Pressnell

Oct 13, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) makes a catch over the middle against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) makes a catch over the middle against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Chargers signed free agent tight end Tyler Conklin, formerly of the New York Jets.

Now the Jets are left with a huge hole at tight end and not many options to fill it.

The top option the Jets are reportedly looking at is Penn State tight end draft prospect Tyler Warren. New York would likely need to use its first-round pick, No. 7 overall, to land Warren. The Penn State product is potentially a generational talent, but it seems like a bit of a reach to draft him this high.

Instead of reaching on Warren, Justin Fried of The Jet Press recently suggested the Jets could sign Indianapolis Colts free agent tight end Mo Alie-Cox to replace Conklin.

"If the Jets are going to sign another tight end in free agency, it should be Mo Alie-Cox. A former college basketball star, Alie-Cox has spent the last seven years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts," Fried wrote. "The 31-year-old has garnered a reputation as an excellent blocking tight end, posting a 64.2 Pro Football Focus run-block grade and a stellar 75.0 pass-block grade. He's been one of the better blocking tight ends in football for a few years now.

"Alie-Cox also offers enough as a receiver to make him more than just a blocker. At 6-foot-5, 267 pounds, Alie-Cox is a big-bodied red-zone threat who has hauled in 8-of-13 contested-catch opportunities over the last three years."

A signing like this would likely allow the Jets to pass on Warren at pick No. 7. Passing on Warren allows the Jets to select an offensive lineman, cornerback, or wide receiver to fill an even bigger hole.

Acquiring Alie-Cox wouldn't be the Jets bringing in a game changer, but it would fill a hole on New York's roster that desperately needs to be filled.

More NFL: Jets $7.5 Million Star Predicted To Betray New York, Sign With AFC Powerhouse

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News