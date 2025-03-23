Jets Country

Jets $7.5 Million Star Predicted To Betray New York, Sign With AFC Powerhouse

Where will veteran offensive lineman Tyron Smith sign in free agency?

Zach Pressnell

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets offensive tackle Tyron Smith (77) blocks against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) at the line of scrimmage during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets offensive tackle Tyron Smith (77) blocks against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) at the line of scrimmage during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets brought in Justin Fields to be their next franchise quarterback, but they've done very little to build the roster up around him. It's likely the Jets target a wide receiver and a tight end in the NFL Draft, but what will New York do about its offensive line?

The Jets have lost Morgan Moses to free agency already. Veteran offensive tackle Tyron Smith is a free agent, too, and it doesn't seem like he's very likely to return to the Big Apple.

Despite the Jets' concerns across the offensive line, Sports Grid's Grant White recently predicted Smith would betray the Jets in favor of a deal with the dominant Kansas City Chiefs. Spotrac projects the 34-year-old offensive tackle to sign a one-year deal worth $7.5 million.

"In the realm of professional football, Tyron Smith's status as an elite player has been well-documented over his illustrious career," White wrote. "Heading into 2025, the sole uncertainty surrounding him is whether he chooses to lace up his cleats for another season. Despite concerns about his age and a history of injuries, should Smith decide to continue, there's little doubt a team will eagerly make room for his talents."

The fit with the Chiefs would be perfect. Patrick Mahomes and company desperately need help on the offensive line. Brining Smith in to protect Mahomes would be an investment the Chiefs can afford to make.

As the 34-year-old turns the page on his career, signing with a Super Bowl favorite might not be the worst idea. Everybody likes to win and joining the Chiefs would give the star tackle a good chance at winning it all.

The Jets would need to pivot to a top offensive line prospect, potentially Will Campbell, if they miss out on Smith in free agency.

More NFL: Patriots' Morgan Moses Signing Dubbed 'Smartest Offseason Move'

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News