Jets $7.5 Million Star Predicted To Betray New York, Sign With AFC Powerhouse
The New York Jets brought in Justin Fields to be their next franchise quarterback, but they've done very little to build the roster up around him. It's likely the Jets target a wide receiver and a tight end in the NFL Draft, but what will New York do about its offensive line?
The Jets have lost Morgan Moses to free agency already. Veteran offensive tackle Tyron Smith is a free agent, too, and it doesn't seem like he's very likely to return to the Big Apple.
Despite the Jets' concerns across the offensive line, Sports Grid's Grant White recently predicted Smith would betray the Jets in favor of a deal with the dominant Kansas City Chiefs. Spotrac projects the 34-year-old offensive tackle to sign a one-year deal worth $7.5 million.
"In the realm of professional football, Tyron Smith's status as an elite player has been well-documented over his illustrious career," White wrote. "Heading into 2025, the sole uncertainty surrounding him is whether he chooses to lace up his cleats for another season. Despite concerns about his age and a history of injuries, should Smith decide to continue, there's little doubt a team will eagerly make room for his talents."
The fit with the Chiefs would be perfect. Patrick Mahomes and company desperately need help on the offensive line. Brining Smith in to protect Mahomes would be an investment the Chiefs can afford to make.
As the 34-year-old turns the page on his career, signing with a Super Bowl favorite might not be the worst idea. Everybody likes to win and joining the Chiefs would give the star tackle a good chance at winning it all.
The Jets would need to pivot to a top offensive line prospect, potentially Will Campbell, if they miss out on Smith in free agency.
