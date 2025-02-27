Jets Predicted To Sign Projected $6.4 Million QB To Replace Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets are wandering into the post-Aaron Rodgers era, but without a clear path to follow.
It was clearly time for both the Jets and Rodgers to move on, after their two-year partnership didn't work out for more reasons than can be listed in a single paragraph. But without a top-two pick, the Jets aren't positioned to immediately draft Rodgers' successor.
That leaves the Jets with a few options. They can try to trade up in the draft and mortgage part of their future. They can go after a high-priced free agent and hope the fit works out long-term. Or they can sign a lower-cost free agent as a potential stopgap.
One NFL writer believes New York will go with the least sexy, but perhaps smartest, approach of the three.
On Wednesday, Scott Engel of Advance Local predicted that the Jets would sign former first-round pick Justin Fields, who started six games for the Pittsburgh Steelers this past season after being traded there by his original team, the Chicago Bears.
"The Jets, who have been searching for a true star QB since waiving Joe Namath in 1977, are also not in position to draft one of the very best at No. 7 overall," Engel wrote. "But they could add Fields, a 2021 first-round pick, and give him another chance to start regularly and reboot his career."
Fields, 25, has never proven himself to be a consistent enough passer to lock down a starting job long-term. But he's a dynamic rusher, with 2,509 rushing yards under his belt in 50 career appearances, so he'd add an element to the Jets' offense that has rarely existed, if ever.
Spotrac currently projects Fields for a one-year, $6.4 million contract, and the one-year aspect of the commitment is the real draw to signing the former first-rounder.
If Fields pans out for the Jets, great. If he doesn't, they can attempt to do a better job of tanking and land a higher draft pick next season in what is widely considered to be a better quarterback class.
More MLB: Jets Players Drop Scathing Review Of Woody Johnson In 2025 NFLPA Report Card