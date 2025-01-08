Jets Predicted To Sign Highly-Touted Lions Coordinator As Next Head Coach
The New York Jets are one of many teams with an opening at head coach. This comes after firing head coach Robert Saleh a few weeks into the season, promoting Jeff Ulbrich to the interim head coach. While Ulbrich is expected to be in the race to be the next official head coach of the Jets, it's unlikely he lands the job.
Unlike a lot of the teams with head coach vacancies, the Jets aren't a complete dumpster fire of an organization. At least not on the roster. New York has quite a bit of talent on both sides of the ball as well as a top ten pick in the draft. It's a head coach's dream to walk into the Jets' locker room.
FanSided's Nick Villano recently predicted the Jets would replace Saleh and Ulbrich with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Glenn has been the defensive coordinator in Detroit for four seasons.
"As much as we want to say it’s going to be Rex Ryan for the pure hilarity of it, Aaron Glenn makes too much sense for the Jets," Villano said. "He’s a former Jets star, spending eight seasons in New York during his 15-year career. He understands what he’s getting into, and he showed this season with the Lions he can face professional adversity and step up to the plate (or sideline in this case)."
Lions head coach Dan Campbell has such high belief in Glenn, he said it would be "ridiculous" if Glenn doesn't leave for a head coaching job this cycle.
"Aaron Glenn is -- he's as good a coach as you're going to find, he's an even better human being," Campbell said, via the team's official transcript. "Look, if nobody wants him, I'll take him again. I can tell you that right now. The thought of going through another cycle and he's not somebody's head coach is ridiculous."
