Jets Country

Jets Predicted To Sign Highly-Touted Lions Coordinator As Next Head Coach

Could the Jets steal from the Lions to fill their head coach hole?

Zach Pressnell

Lions coach Dan Campbell talks to defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn during minicamp in Allen Park on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Lions coach Dan Campbell talks to defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn during minicamp in Allen Park on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The New York Jets are one of many teams with an opening at head coach. This comes after firing head coach Robert Saleh a few weeks into the season, promoting Jeff Ulbrich to the interim head coach. While Ulbrich is expected to be in the race to be the next official head coach of the Jets, it's unlikely he lands the job.

Unlike a lot of the teams with head coach vacancies, the Jets aren't a complete dumpster fire of an organization. At least not on the roster. New York has quite a bit of talent on both sides of the ball as well as a top ten pick in the draft. It's a head coach's dream to walk into the Jets' locker room.

FanSided's Nick Villano recently predicted the Jets would replace Saleh and Ulbrich with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Glenn has been the defensive coordinator in Detroit for four seasons.

"As much as we want to say it’s going to be Rex Ryan for the pure hilarity of it, Aaron Glenn makes too much sense for the Jets," Villano said. "He’s a former Jets star, spending eight seasons in New York during his 15-year career. He understands what he’s getting into, and he showed this season with the Lions he can face professional adversity and step up to the plate (or sideline in this case)."

Lions head coach Dan Campbell has such high belief in Glenn, he said it would be "ridiculous" if Glenn doesn't leave for a head coaching job this cycle.

"Aaron Glenn is -- he's as good a coach as you're going to find, he's an even better human being," Campbell said, via the team's official transcript. "Look, if nobody wants him, I'll take him again. I can tell you that right now. The thought of going through another cycle and he's not somebody's head coach is ridiculous."

More NFL: Former Jets Head Coach Set To Interview For Vacant Jaguars Position

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News