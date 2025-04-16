Jets Country

Jets Predicted To Trade $28 Million Star To Struggling NFC Team

Should the Jets trade Breece Hall this offseason?

Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
There have been quite a bit of rumors over the last few weeks that have suggested the New York Jets could explore the idea of trading star running back Breece Hall ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Jets have multiple quality running backs behind Hall as well enough draft picks to select another talented ball carrier this offseason.

Darrion Gray of Saints Wire recently suggested the New Orleans Saints could swing a blockbuster trade with the Jets to bring Hall to New Orleans. Hall is on an expiring contract and Spotrac projects him to sign a deal for $28 million next offseason.

"Hall is entering a contract year, and Glenn plans on taking a three man committee approach to their running attack next season," Gray wrote. "New York could look to get a return on Hall, especially since they're in range to grab Ashton Jeanty in the first round.

"What's the rationale for New Orleans making this trade? Kellen Moore has constantly a lot out of his running backs. Saquan Barkley's monster year showed you how quickly talent can translate to production in Moore's system. Expecting 2,000 rushing yards out of Hall would be unrealistic, but he would likely be very effective."

The Jets could be open to a deal like this, but the Saints would need to wow them with draft capital. For the Saints, Hall would be a solid addition alongside veteran running back Alvin Kamara, but it's tough to imagine the Saints offering the draft capital it would take to steal the star from the Jets.

