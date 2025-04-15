Jets Country

Superstar Defensive Lineman Dubbed 'Best Fit' For Jets

Could the Jets draft Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham?

Zach Pressnell

Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham (DL11) on the SiriusXM radio set during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham (DL11) on the SiriusXM radio set during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets are in a bit of a weird position this season. They have the talent to win right now, but their track record says otherwise.

If Justin Fields produces at a high level, the Jets could be a playoff team. If he doesn't, they could be picking in the top ten again next offseason.

With that in mind, the Jets need to nail their first round pick this season to set up success in 2025 and beyond.

Newsweek's Bryce Lazenby recently tabbed Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham as one of the best fits for the Jets if they're looking to bolster up their defense.

"If the Jets decide to go for defense, the team could look no further than Mason Graham," Lazenby wrote. "There's no guarantee that Graham makes it to the Jets, as the lineman has frequently been linked to the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, if Graham does fall, he would be a perfect fit for the Jets alongside Quinnen Williams.

"In 2024, Graham collected 45 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. The defender earned First-team All-American honors as a result of his impressive campaign and solidifed himself as one of the draft's best prospects."

Graham is a potential top five talent that's dropped down the board after Michigan had a lackluster year in 2024. But that wasn't because of poor play by Graham.

The star defensive lineman has the ability to be the centerpiece of a defensive front in the NFL. Pairing him alongside Quinnen Williams would give the Jets one of the best run stopping duos in the league. Run defense is incredibly important when the Jets matchup with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills twice a season.

Graham would be a great pick for the Jets at No. 7 in the draft.

More NFL: Jets Would Steal 7-Time Pro Bowler From Hated Rival In Massive Trade Idea

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News