Superstar Defensive Lineman Dubbed 'Best Fit' For Jets
The New York Jets are in a bit of a weird position this season. They have the talent to win right now, but their track record says otherwise.
If Justin Fields produces at a high level, the Jets could be a playoff team. If he doesn't, they could be picking in the top ten again next offseason.
With that in mind, the Jets need to nail their first round pick this season to set up success in 2025 and beyond.
Newsweek's Bryce Lazenby recently tabbed Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham as one of the best fits for the Jets if they're looking to bolster up their defense.
"If the Jets decide to go for defense, the team could look no further than Mason Graham," Lazenby wrote. "There's no guarantee that Graham makes it to the Jets, as the lineman has frequently been linked to the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, if Graham does fall, he would be a perfect fit for the Jets alongside Quinnen Williams.
"In 2024, Graham collected 45 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. The defender earned First-team All-American honors as a result of his impressive campaign and solidifed himself as one of the draft's best prospects."
Graham is a potential top five talent that's dropped down the board after Michigan had a lackluster year in 2024. But that wasn't because of poor play by Graham.
The star defensive lineman has the ability to be the centerpiece of a defensive front in the NFL. Pairing him alongside Quinnen Williams would give the Jets one of the best run stopping duos in the league. Run defense is incredibly important when the Jets matchup with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills twice a season.
Graham would be a great pick for the Jets at No. 7 in the draft.
