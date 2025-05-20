Jets-Steelers Showdown Is Perfect Storm For Garrett Wilson
The New York Jets have their schedule for the 2025 National Football League season.
New York is going to kick off the campaign at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. There couldn’t be a better matchup for the first week of the season for New York, story-wise.
Justin Fields joined the Jets this offseason in free agency after spending the 2024 campaign in Pittsburgh. Things didn’t work out for him there as he made six starts and then was benched for Russell Wilson. The Steelers wanted him back this offseason, but New York got him so the game in itself will be interesting for that reason.
That’s not all, though. Pittsburgh has been tied to Aaron Rodgers after spending two years in New York. He hasn't signed at this moment, but if Rodgers plays in 2025 it seems like a safe bet that it would be in Pittsburgh.
Even further, former Jets receiver Quincy Enunwa thinks it will be a huge game for receiver Garrett Wilson, as shared on the Jets' official YouTube channel.
"Last year, that wasn’t the best game for the Jets against the Steelers," Enunwa said. "One thing I do remember was Garrett Wilson had a pass that bounced off his chest. I know he’s gonna want to come back."
"And now he’s got his guy at quarterback. He’s gonna want to come back and prove, ‘You guys didn’t play me at my best self, and now I have my guy from college."
Wilson made headlines in 2024 as it seemed like there were issues with Rodgers. If he ends up actually signing with Pittsburgh, that would just add more fuel to the fire.