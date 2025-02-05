Jets Pro Bowler Gives Great Injury Update After Lost Season
The New York Jets dealt with some injuries in 2024 but it sounds like one of their top defensive players should be good to go in 2025.
Jets defensive end/linebacker Jermaine Johnson was selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft by New York. He was a Pro Bowler in 2023 after tallying 7.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits. Johnson logged 55 total tackles in 2023 and seemed like he was going to play a big role for the team in 2024.
While this is the case, the Jets unfortunately lost him for the year after just two games. He suffered a torn Achilles but he said he is expected to be ready in time for OTAs, according to the New York Post's Brian Costello.
"The Jets defensive end said he will be back on the field when OTAs start this spring after tearing his right Achilles tendon in Week 2 of last season," Costello said.
"I’ll be ready to go by OTAs,” Johnson said as transcribed by Costello. "I spoke to the doc on Saturday and he said everything looks perfect. He said that thing ain’t re-tearing. Everything is looking good. The explosion is coming back. I’m excited."
This is great news. Achilles tendon injuries obviously are tough to come back from. Aaron Rodgers did so in 2024 and certainly had some rust early on.
Last year, the Jets had OTA workouts at various points ranging from May through June. If they follow a similar schedule, we could see Johnson back on the field in some capacity as soon as May. The dates haven't been announced at this time, though.
