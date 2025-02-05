Will Jets Extend Garrett Wilson? What 24-Year-Old Star Could Cost NY
The New York Jets may need to make a tough decision about young receiver Garrett Wilson this offseason.
He's dynamic and has had over 1,000 receiving yards in each of the first three seasons of his National Football League career. Wilson was selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and immediately burst onto the scene. Wilson was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2022 after tallying 1,103 receiving yards on 83 catches.
Wilson has shown that he can be a team's No. 1 receiver but there have been some question marks about his future in New York. It was reported that he could request a trade if Aaron Rodgers were to return in 2025. The Jets absolutely should not trade Wilson, but this report could at least be a sign of ill feelings behind the scenes.
There's no reason why the Jets should even consider a deal. He's 24 years old and is under team control for the next two seasons at a pretty affordable rate. His cap hit in 2025 will be just over $6.5 million and then the Jets have a club option for 2026.
One of the best ways to show the Jets' commitment to him would be to give him a contract extension this offseason. He's eligible for one and maybe it could erase some of the drama swirling around the team. Spotrac currently has his market value projected to be just over $69 million over three years.
While this is the case, it likely would cost more to extend him. In comparison, Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith got a three-year, $75 million extension after his third season with $51 million guaranteed. Over his first three years, he had 240 receptions, 3,178 receiving yards, and 19 touchdowns.
In Wilson's first three years, he's had 279 catches, 3,249 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns. Smith was 25 years old when he got his extension last April. If Wilson were to get one this April, he would still be 24 years old.
All in all, an extension in the three-year range makes sense and maybe the Jets would have to up the value to just over $80 million and increase the guarantee as well to get one done. Maybe something along the lines of three-year, $82 million with $57 million guaranteed could be fair. It would be an uptick of roughly $2 million more per year than what Smith got.
