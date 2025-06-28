Jets Country

Jets Pro Bowler Provides Contract Update: 'I Feel Pretty Good'

New York is building around its young talent

Colin Keane

Aug 12, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets helmet during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Aug 12, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets helmet during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets are navigating a pivotal offseason, with contract extension discussions taking center stage.

The team is coming off a challenging 2024 campaign, finishing with a 5-12 record, but optimism surrounds the organization under new head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey.

The Jets are focused on building around their young talent, particularly those from their stellar 2022 draft class, which has already produced multiple Pro Bowlers and award winners.

Among these rising stars is a two-time All-Pro cornerback, widely regarded as one of the league’s premier defensive backs. Selected fourth overall in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati, this 24-year-old has been a cornerstone of the Jets’ defense, earning the 2022 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award and consistently shutting down opposing receivers.

Despite a 2024 season that saw some criticism for tackling issues and a dip in turnovers, with only one interception and nine passes defended in 15 games, he remains a critical piece of the Jets’ future. Yes, we are talking about Sauce Gardner.

During Thursday’s minicamp, Gardner provided an update on his contract extension talks, expressing optimism.

“My team and the Jets have been talking and, you know, I feel pretty good about how the talks have been going,” he said, per Jets Wire’s Nick Wojton.

When pressed about whether he aims to become the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback, Gardner remained coy, stating, “I don’t want to get into the numbers," per Wojton.

The Jets have already exercised Gardner's fifth-year option, securing him through 2026 at $20.2 million, but both sides appear motivated to finalize a long-term deal before training camp in late July.

More NFL: Jets Wide Receiver Gives NFL Podcaster 'Reasons For Alarm'

Published
Colin Keane
COLIN KEANE

Colin Keane is a contributing journalist for "New York Jets On SI." Born in Illinois, Colin grew up in Massachusetts as the third of four brothers. For his high school education, Colin attended St. Mark's School (Southborough, MA), where he played basketball and soccer and served as student body president. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Villanova University. Colin currently resides in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News