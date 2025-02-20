Jets Projected As Top Potential Suitor For $18 Million Star
The New York Jets need a new quarterback.
With Aaron Rodgers on the way out of town, there’s a big hole in the Jets’ quarterback room. Tyrod Taylor is still in New York and will be a solid veteran for the team once again next year.
Recently, the guy who has been linked to the Jets the most has been Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields. The 25-year-old is arguably the top option heading to the open market and has a tie to the Jets in former college teammate Garrett Wilson. Fields had a four-year rookie deal worth just over $18 million.
Could he come to New York this offseason? USA Today Sports’ Jack McKessy made a list of the top options for Fields and had the Jets as a top fit.
"The Jets were tied to Fields by ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler in a Monday edition of 'SportsCenter,' when he called New York a "sleeper option" to land the pending free agent," McKessy said. "With veteran Aaron Rodgers out of the building, the Jets have a major need to fill at the game's most important position. Fields is a nice fit in New York for a few reasons, with one of the biggest being the supporting cast he'd have around him.
"Even if the Jets trade away receiver Davante Adams, their new quarterback would get to throw to wide receiver Garrett Wilson, tight end Tyler Conklin and running back Breece Hall. In addition, new head coach Aaron Glenn will be looking to bring the Jets' defense back to a level of excellence that will help take some pressure off of Fields and the offense. That isn't to say that the offense would be neglected either. Glenn's choice for offensive coordinator, former Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand, could also help develop Fields further after his success in Detroit with quarterback Jared Goff."
Would a move make sense for New York?
