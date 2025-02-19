Jets’ Davante Adams Tied To 4 Contenders Including Packers
Could there be a reunion in the National Football League this offseason involving a New York Jets star?
The Jets currently have Davante Adams, but it seems like a separation is on the way this offseason. The six-time Pro Bowler surely can still play so what would happen if he hits the open market?
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared four potential landing spots for Adams, as transcribed by the Daily Mail’s Isabel Baldwin.
“The Jets will 'probably' release the 32-year-old in order to free up 'almost $30 million' in cap space as Aaron Glenn's rebuild picks up pace, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler," Baldwin transcribed. "He will have options, and I'm told that he is intrigued by the West Coast.
"You have teams like the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, maybe San Francisco 49ers. He's from the West Coast, so it's a possibility he could end up there. Maybe the Packers want to run it back to him as well if they could involved."
Adams notably spent eight years with the Packers and a few current Green Bay players have talked about the possibility of bringing the superstar back, including Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs.
At the end of the day, if Adams is let go, he should have a very solid market. It was a good idea by the Jets to bring him to town in 2024, but unfortunately, the season didn't work out. Now, there's a new era in town and it doesn't seem likely that he will be back.
