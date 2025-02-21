Jets Projected Blockbuster Would Land Aaron Rodgers Replacement
The New York Jets' quarterback room will be altered in a major way this offseason.
The Jets are moving on from Aaron Rodgers but what's next for the team? Could the Jets draft a rookie? Would the team consider adding a veteran in free agency this offseason? What if they were to just roll with Tyrod Taylor for the 2025 season and see what happens after?
New York is going to have a lot of questions to answer. With the offseason in full swing now, a lot of the focus currently is on the upcoming NFL Draft. The Jets currently have the No. 7 pick in the upcoming draft. At this point in the offseason, the biggest talking point certainly is the draft and mock drafts.
NFL.com's Gennaro Filice released a mock draft on Thursday and predicted the Jets will end up trading up for the No. 5 pick in the draft and selecting Colorado phenom Shedeur Sanders.
"No. 5 pick New York Jets: Shedeur Sanders," Filice said. "Projected trade with Jacksonville Jaguars. In the wake of the Aaron Rodgers error, the Jets have a talented roster without a quarterback. At the moment, the free-agent crop at the position is headlined by Sam Darnold. Don’t think a Darnold-Jets reunion is on the table, so Gang Green leapfrogs the QB-needy Raiders to snag a signal-caller who certainly wouldn’t shy away from the bright lights of Broadway. New York tabloids rejoice."
This is just a hypothetical right now, but if the Jets could somehow land Sanders, that would be a great move. He had 4,134 passing yards in 2024 and 37 passing touchdowns in 13 games. He's considered one of the top two quarterbacks in this draft class. Replacing Rodgers with Sanders would be an interesting move to lead the team into its next era.
