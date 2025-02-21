Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Predicted To Sign $25 Million Deal With AFC Team
Stop me if you've heard this before: the New York Jets announced that they are moving on from legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
New York had Rodgers for two years, but there won't be a third season in the partnership. Bringing Rodgers to town brought plenty of hope and excitement. While this is the case, things didn't work out, unfortunately.
What will he do this offseason?
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin predicted that he will end up signing a $25 million deal with the Tennessee Titans.
"The former Green Bay Packers star had a disastrous two-year stint in New Jersey, where his age finally showed as he struggled to elude steady pressure and/or operate a disciplined offensive attack," Benjamin said. "But his arm remains intact, as evidenced by some late-year darts in 2024. The challenge for the cerebral Rodgers, provided he doesn't pivot last minute to retirement, will be finding a team both a.) ready to contend, b.) willing to push all the chips on 2025, and c.) absorb the inevitable headlines of his arrival. Projected AAV: $25 million-$30 million. Best fits: (Las Vegas Raiders), (Pittsburgh Steelers), Titans, (Minnesota Vikings). Prediction: Signs one-year, $25 million deal with Tennessee Titans"
The Titans have the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and are an interesting team to watch out for. This isn't the first time that the Titans have been mentioned as a possible fit for Rodgers. At this point, why not invest in a superstar for a year?
