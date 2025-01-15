Jets $140 Million Star Would ‘100%’ Play For This AFC Contender
The New York Jets’ wide receiver room is going to be very interesting to watch this offseason.
New York has two bonafide stars in Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson. If they both return in 2025, they should absolutely be considered to be one of the best receiving duos in football. Both have big question marks, though.
There has been reports that Wilson could request a trade if star quarterback Aaron Rodgers were to return in 2025.
Adams’ future is equally up in the air. He has hinted that his decision for 2025 will be impacted by Rodgers. That isn’t shocking. The two go well together and shined together not just with the Jets, but also with the Green Bay Packers.
There already has been a lot of speculation about where Adams could end up going if he were to leave New York this offseason.
Kay Adams asked Rodgers on “Up & Adams” if he would play for the Pittsburgh Steelers and specifically head coach Mike Tomlin and he didn’t close any doors.
“Oh, 100 percent,” Adams said. “I love Mike. I think any time you have a coach that is a player’s coach and you can tell that they have a way with their guys. You know those types of coaches, whether they coach me or not, they win me over. I’ve had nothing but respect for him. It’s been mutual. He talked to me during some games...Obviously a great coach and a hell of a dude.”
Pittsburgh needs receiving help and was linked to the superstar before he landed with the Jets. He has an out in his $140 million deal this offseason. Could the Steelers look to make a move?
