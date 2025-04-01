Jets Projected To Acquire 1,451-Yard, 12-TD Weapon For Justin Fields
The New York Jets' offense is something of a blank slate heading into 2025.
With new quarterback Justin Fields under center, the Jets aren't completely devoid of building blocks. They've got a number-one receiver in Garrett Wilson, two good running backs, and some young offensive linemen that have shown promise.
But the passing game beyond Wilson is tough to project, and with Fields on a two-year deal, it's hard to say whether the Jets should be building an ideal Fields-led offense at this point, or merely bringing in the best players they can find.
However, with the seventh-pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, the Jets might find that the answers to those two questions are one and the same.
On Monday, Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus projected that New York would draft Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, who was a consensus All-American during his fabulous senior season in 2024, to bolster the passing game alongside Wilson.
"The Jets feel like the draft's first true wild card, having multiple options to fill needs with this pick," Wasserman wrote. "
Their tight end room, headlined by Jeremy Ruckert and Stone Smartt, is the biggest weakness, though. Jets tight ends ranked 27th in PFF receiving grade and last in PFF run-blocking grade in 2024. Warren should help in both departments."
Warren, 22, was the seventh-place finisher in this year's Heisman Trophy race. He racked up 1,233 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns, while running for another 218 yards and four touchdowns.
Fields has shown notable rapport with tight ends throughout his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears, so it's likely Warren would be a big boost to his game. But no matter who the Jets' quarterback might be three to five years from now, Warren could still be a crucial part of the offense.
