Jets QB Justin Fields Early Reviews Piling Up: 'Dude's A Freak'
The New York Jets have Justin Fields as the team's expected starter for the 2025 season and with each passing day there has been more and more positive things said about him.
Fields has had an up-and-down start to his career. By now, you've probably heard his whole story from his time with the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers. But, none of that matters anymore. He's a New York Jet and it sounds like the franchise is ecstatic to have him.
We'll see how all of the positivity translates to the field itself, but Fields has at least impressed his new teammates so far.
"I mean, the dude’s a freak," Rashad Weaver said as transcribed by FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano. "He has every attribute. His arm is a rocket."
He's not the only one who has praised Fields. Another example is tight end Jeremy Ruckert.
"You sense the seriousness about him, the competitiveness," Ruckert said. "He’s super-athletic. But I think the biggest thing about him is his mental toughness. Nothing’s going to rattle him. He’s good for this team and this area. He wants the pressure. He’s built for it."
These are just two examples but show a glimpse into what has gone on behind the scenes over in New York. Fields, and the team overall, will be judged based on the wins and the losses that the 2025 season brings. In the meantime, though, the Jets have seemingly done everything right. The deal to bring Fields to town arguably was one of the best of the offseason and he has already shown flashes throughout camp about why that is the case.