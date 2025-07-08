Jets Strength Landed Unexpected No. 9 PFF Ranking
The New York Jets are on the up-and-up.
It was a tough year in New York in 2024, but things are different now. Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey have the tough task of building this team back up and turning it around. Glenn has talked a lot about specifically building up the team's culuture throughout the offseason and how that is a priority.
He also talked about using the NFL Draft as a way for team's to build teams the right way. New York had the No. 7 pick in the first round of the draft and it didn't take long for the Jets to show their philosophy under Glenn and Mougey. The Jets selected offensive tackle Armand Membou and have attempted to fortify the trenches.
On paper, this offensive line looks strong after a few down years. Membou and 2024 first-round pick Olu Fashanu will secure the edges at offensive tackle. John Simpson and Alijah Vera-Tucker are at guard. Joe Tippmann and Josh Myers are duking it out for the starting center job but both should see action.
All in all, the line is trending in the right direction. For a few years, it was a weakness. Now, Pro Football Focus has it ranked as the ninth-best in the game with a chance to be even higher.
"No. 9. New York Jets," Pro Football Focus' Zoltán Buday said. "The Jets have a chance to end up much higher on this list as the season goes on if their young offensive tackle duo plays up to its potential. The team is turning the page from veteran tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses to first-rounders Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou, and one of the league's top interior offensive lines will anchor the group.
"Guards John Simpson and Alijah Vera-Tucker both ranked among the 12 highest-graded guards in football last season, and second-year center Joe Tippmann earned a 73.4 PFF overall grade, which placed him eighth among centers."
The Jets are going to be more of a run-heavy team in 2025 than they were in 2024. They're going to need this line to hold up and right now they seem to be in a good place.
