Jets QB3 Battle Pits UFL MVP Against 9,000-Yard College Star
Justin Fields is QB1 for the New York Jets, but there's an interesting position battle further back on New York's quarterback depth chart.
Veteran Tyrod Taylor is also locked in as QB2, but in terms of New York’s third signal-caller, the competition is still open, and as The Jet Press’ Justin Fried wrote about recently, it’s going to come down to two players during training camp.
“Former UFL MVP Adrian Martinez and undrafted rookie Brady Cook are set to battle it out in training camp for the Jets' QB3 job,” Fried wrote.
“Both quarterbacks are not only vying for a potential practice squad role, but with a strong enough summer, one could even force the Jets to consider carrying three QBs on their 53-man roster.”
“Martinez enters the summer as the slight favorite, partially because of his experience in the building. The former Nebraska and Kansas State standout spent the entire 2024 season on the Jets’ practice squad after beating out rookie Andrew Peasley last summer. … Martinez rose to semi-national attention earlier that year as the 2024 UFL MVP with the Birmingham Stallions. He showcased his trademark dual-threat ability while leading his team to the league's first-ever championship. He finished his first and so far only UFL season with 1,749 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, three interceptions, and 528 rushing yards in just eight games.”
“Still, his competition, Brady Cook, shouldn't just be seen as a camp arm. The former Missouri standout impressed with his natural arm talent and athleticism in college, helping lead the Tigers to an 11-2 record and a Cotton Bowl win in 2023. He threw for over 9,000 yards, 50 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions in 47 total college starts.”
Martinez and Cook are two very different quarterbacks, stylistically speaking. Martinez’ mobility and dual-threat nature make him a logical fit in the Jets' new offensive system under Tanner Engstrand that will benefit quarterbacks who can run (i.e. Fields, Taylor).
However, Cook and his superior arm strength might have a higher ceiling than Martinez, and he brings some mobility to the table, too.
“Cook has enough arm strength to make pretty much every throw, the mobility to extend plays, and plenty of college experience,” Fried continued. “He also shares a Missouri connection with Jets first-round pick Armand Membou, which certainly doesn't hurt his transition into the locker room.”
Will the Jets choose the known entity UFL superstar or the long-term project with arguably more potential?
