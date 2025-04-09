Jets Quietly Visited With 'Powerful' Breakout Star
The New York Jets have one of the top top picks in the upcoming National Football League Draft and they have been doing their due diligence to meet with all of the top potential targets.
The No. 7 pick is going to be a big one for the Jets. It's Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey's first pick leading the Jets. It will be the biggest insight into how they view roster building. The Jets struck in free agency with a handful of moves. The biggest certainly has been the addition of Justin Fields. But, the Jets haven't made huge free agent moves aside from that yet.
Glenn and the team made it clear that the NFL Draft is the most important way to build a roster and there's been plenty of buzz about how they could use the No. 7 pick. Recently, most of the speculation and mock drafts have featured either a tight end like Tyler Warren or an offensive lineman like Armand Membou.
There are plenty of other options who will be available as well with only six picks ahead of them. One guy the team has met with recently who could be available at the spot is Georgia EDGE Mykel Williams, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
"Georgia edge Mykel Williams, a consensus first-round pick, is currently touring the NFC West," Garafolo said. "He visited the (San Francisco 49ers) yesterday, is at the (Seattle Seahawks) today and will head to the (Arizona Cardinals) tomorrow. Williams has also visited the (New England Patriots), (Dallas Cowboys), Jets, (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), and (New Orleans Saints)."
ESPN currently has him ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect in the draft class.
"Williams is a powerful pass rusher with the length to get into blockers and the strength to push them aside," ESPN's Steve Muench said. "His hands are active, and he mixes in effective inside moves. He frequently rushes between the tackles where his length, active hands and quickness challenges interior offensive linemen. Williams sets the edge defending the run and makes quick work of tight ends.
"He has room on his frame to bulk up, but he is strong and fights to anchor when getting double-teamed. He showed great toughness playing most of the 2024 season with an ankle injury that hobbled him on tape and forced him to miss two games."
Williams tallied 14 sacks over three years with the Georgia Bulldogs. He had five sacks in 12 games last year. If the Jets want to go defense with their first pick, he could be a game-breaker.
