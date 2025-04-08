Jets Urged To Reunite With 17-Year Vet By NFL Writer
The New York Jets still have some questions to sort out over the next few months ahead of the 2025 National Football League season.
New York has done a good job addressing the roster since Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey took over the organization. The Jets moved on from Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams among others, brought some exciting players to town like Justin Fields, and yet there's still more work to do.
The upcoming National Football League Draft has grabbed most of the headlines recently, but there are plenty of free agents out there that could help the franchise. One question the team still has it at the kicker position. It's obviously not as high-profile as the quarterback position, but still extremely important.
Greg Zuerlein has been with the team for the last three years but there was a big difference between the 2023 and 2024 campaigns. He nailed 35 field goals in 2023, but was just 9-for-15 in field goal attempts in 2024 in just eight games. He's under contract still, but Connor Long of Jets X-Factor floated an idea in which the team should cut ties with Zuerlein for a reunion with Nick Folk.
"The Jets’ best move is to release Zuerlein after June 1," Long said. "Doing so would cost them only $578K in dead cap for the 2025 season while saving more than $4.1 million, money that could be used to find a new kicker. Perhaps that new kicker could be a familiar face: Nick Folk. Despite being 40 years old, Folk continues to rank among the NFL’s most accurate kickers.
"Over the past two seasons (2023-24) with the Tennessee Titans, he led all kickers in field goal percentage (96.2%) and showed no signs of diminished leg strength, nailing 10-of-11 attempts from 50+ yards. In 2024, Folk converted all six of his field goal attempts beyond 50 yards, including a long of 56 yards. Overall, he made 21 of his 22 field goal attempts, leading the NFL with a 95.5% conversion rate."
Folk has led the NFL in field goal percentage in back-to-back years. He's nailed at least 92 percent of his field goal attempts in four of the last five years. He's a 17-year NFL veteran and spent seven seasons with the Jets already. Should New York look to bring him back?
