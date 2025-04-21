Jets, Raiders Are 'Possible Destination' For Rising Star
If you read any mock drafts at all at this time of the year, then you likely know that the New York Jets could use a boost on the offensive line and at tight end.
It's pretty surprising to stumble upon a mock draft that doesn't have either Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou or Penn State tight end Tyler Warren going to the Jets. The vast majority of that is speculation, though, so you can only take it with a grain of salt. While this is the case, ESPN's Adam Schefter gave the clearest update about both of these guys for New York on Monday.
Schefter shared that the Jets recently "quietly" met with Warren. He also shared that the Jets and Las Vegas Raiders are "possible destinations" for Membou.
"Each year there are players who go higher than prognosticators predict," Schefter said. "Here are four who evaluators are expecting to go higher than projected: Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou now looks like a top-10 lock, with the Raiders (No. 6) and Jets (No. 7) being possible destinations..."
After taking Olu Fashanu in the first round last year, adding someone like Membou would give the Jets another standout piece for the offensive line for a cheap rookie deal for the next few years. There's an argument to be made that the offensive line would set the Jets up the best because there are other tight ends in the draft class but a steep drop off in offensive line talent after the first few picks.
We'll see what happens, though. When Schefter speaks, it's worth listening and it sounds like both Membou and Warren are in play at No. 7.
