Jets 'Quietly' Brought Breakout Star To New York For Visit
The National Football League Draft is just three days away from kicking off now and so things are starting to get real across the league.
It's NFL Draft week and ESPN's Adam Schefter shared a column on Monday morning in which he talked about all of the things he's hearing ahead of the draft. One of the most interesting nuggets that he did share was that the New York Jets did in fact bring Penn State tight end Tyler Warren in "quietly" for a visit.
"The Jets, who own the No. 7 pick, have made a concerted effort to 'move in silence' this offseason, as new coach Aaron Glenn put it at last month's league meeting," Schefter said. "There has been less talking out of their building as they begin to focus on how to turn around a team that went 5-12 last season.
"So what the Jets wind up doing this week still is the subject of speculation, shrouded in more secrecy than usual. But they did recently and quietly have Penn State's Tyler Warren in for a visit, and there are certain members of their organization who are said to be enamored with the player many consider to be the top tight end in this class."
This is very interesting because back on April 6th, FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz shared a report that Warren only had one scheduled visit -- at least at that time. He didn't share who the visit was with, though.
As speculation about the draft has grown, the two most talked about guys for the Jets have been Warren and offensive tackle Armand Membou. The fact that New York did meet with Warren certainly is interesting and we will find out in three days if it means anything.
