Jets-Raiders Trade? Insider Mentions NY After Trade Request

Should the Jets consider trading for Las Vegas Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers?

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Over the last week or so, there have been reports out there that the New York Jets are in the market for a new wide receiver.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported the news last week.

"The Jets are among several teams monitoring the trade market for potential wide receiver additions, per sources. The 49ers and Vikings are also making calls," Russini said.

Well, an intriguing receiver may have just hit the market. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Monday that Las Vegas Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers has requested a trade.

"Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers recently met with team brass and requested to be traded, per me and
Tom Pelissero," Rapoport shared on social media. "The team, citing his value, said they had no plans to do so. Meyers and the team attempted to negotiate a new contract, but could not come to terms."

Tashan Reed, who covers the Raiders for The Athletic, confirmed the news.

"Due to an inability to agree to a contract extension with the Raiders, WR Jakobi Meyers has requested a trade, per source," Reed said. "Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero were the first to report. Meyers is going into the final year of his deal and is set to make a base salary of $10.5M in '25."

Could the Jets actually go after Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers?

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers
Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Russini responded to the post with a one of her own noting that the Jets, Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Minnesota Vikings are looking for receiver help.

"The Raiders, Steelers, Vikings and Jets continue to scour the veteran wide receiver market ahead of roster cutdown day, sources say," Russini said.

Meyers is coming off his best season of his career. He racked up 1,027 receiving yards and 87 catches in 2024. He hasn't had less than 804 yards in a season since 2020, and that was 729 yards in 14 games played.

If actually available, Meyers would be the perfecent running mate for Garrett Wilson and the Jets. Meyers has thrived out of the slot throughout his career so far and is just 28 years old. If the Jets are going to make a move, this is the guy to target.

