Jets-Raiders WR Trade Rumors Heating Up As Week 1 Kicks Off

Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates after a first down against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The New York Jets desperately need a wide receiver opposite of Garrett Wilson, and they continue to find themselves connected to star wide receiver Jakobi Meyers of the Las Vegas Raiders. Meyers recently requested a trade from Las Vegas, but it's unclear if the front office is willing to respect that request.

Levi Dombro of The Jet Press recently added some fuel to the fire of the rumors connecting the Jets to Meyers. Dombro urged New York to make a splash and go after the disgruntled wideout.

Jets-Jakobi Meyers trade rumors heating up as season approaches

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyer
Dec 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"Now, with just days until the season begins, the Jets are still faced with several holes on their roster. Obviously, the team can not sew up every concern in just a few months, but the wide receiver corps, especially, leaves something to be desired," Dombro wrote. "While it is true that Meyers has a rapport with Scott Turner and he is an ascending receiver in the league, a move like this may give Jets fans a bit of pause.

"Meyers did record a career-best 1,027 receiving yards last season, and he accomplished this despite Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell, and Desmond Ridder throwing him the ball. He would be a valuable asset for Fields and the offense, but based on history, it comes with some hesitations. The Jets do have ample mid-round picks to pry Meyers from Las Vegas and salary cap space to potentially appease him with a contract extension upon his arrival. Just because things did not work out with Adams does not mean they couldn't with Meyers."

If the Raiders become willing to move Meyers, this fit makes perfect sense.

The Jets have the picks to trade in order to land the star wide receiver. But better yet, he fits their roster perfectly.

Playing him opposite Wilson would open up the field for New York. The Jets desperately need wide receiver talent because they have questionable quarterback play for the time being. New York doesn't have a Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson at quarterback, who can perform no matter the weapons around him. They have Justin Fields, who's struggled at the NFL level.

Adding another potential 1,000-yard pass catcher to Fields' offense would be the best-case scenario going into the year.

