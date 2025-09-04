Jets' Justin Fields Replacement May Already Be In Sight
The New York Jets took a massive risk this offseason when they opted to cut ties with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Jets quickly replaced Rodgers with a high-ceiling, low-floor option in free agent Justin Fields.
If Fields can put all the pieces together, he has the potential to be a top 10 quarterback in the league. His speed and athleticism make him as big a running threat as anybody at the quarterback position. But his inability to read the field and make the right play has held him back in the NFL.
Fields has struggled in training camp and the preseason, which doesn't look good for the Jets. Their season is going to ride on his back, as the team will only go as far as he and the offense can take it.
CBS Sports' Mike Renner recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. In this mock draft, Renner projected the Jets would land the third overall pick and use it to select South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers to replace the aforementioned Fields.
Jets linked to South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers in NFL mock draft
"LaNorris Sellers may not quite be ready to declare after this fall, but if he does it's because someone is willing to buy highly into his traits," Renner wrote. "He's an elite running threat with big-time arm talent to operate what has all the makings of a run-heavy attack in New York."
There are a lot of hypotheticals in this situation. The Jets' draft decision will largely hinge on how the season goes and how Fields plays.
But if they are bad enough to land the third overall pick, which is worse than they were last season, then Fields likely played very poorly. In that case, it would make sense for the Jets to let him go, and there's no better option at No. 3 in the draft than Sellers.
The Jets would be able to keep their run-heavy approach that they're developing with Fields right now if they land Sellers. There are some clear risks with Sellers, though, as he's a similar profile to other draft busts in the past. But his upside is that of Josh Allen, so the risk would be well worth it here.
