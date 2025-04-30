Jets ‘Raw’ Pass Catcher Might Experience ‘Baptism By Fire’ In 2025
The New York Jets have aimed to get younger this offseason, but how young is too young?
The National Football League is not a place where 20-year-olds normally succeed, but the Jets are hoping for a departure from the norm with their No. 42 overall draft pick out of LSU, Mason Taylor.
Taylor, who — full disclosure — does turn 21 on May 8, won’t have the luxury of easing his way into the NFL. The Jets lack reliable pass catchers beyond Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall, and on top of that, New York’s tight end room beyond Taylor isn’t exactly bursting with talent.
The Jets may need Taylor to operate as a significant target right away, as noted on Monday by Locked On Jets podcast host John Butchko.
“Taylor is probably … going to be the number one tight end on this team,” Butchko said.
“And I think that says as much about the Jets’ tight end room as it does about Mason Taylor. I don't think the Jets reached for him, but I think that … he's a guy who's not a finished product right now.”
“Taylor … is kind of raw.”
“He's a guy who's got tools. He moves really well for a guy of his size … there is real potential. … I think there is like some craftiness to his route running.”
“But there are some things that are going to have to be developed in his game. I don't think he ran that diverse of a route tree in college. … (He) probably needs a little bit of work developing as a blocker.”
“I think the Jets are just kind of gonna throw him out there and hope that they get good results … baptism by fire.”
There’s nothing wrong or unexpected with Taylor being an unfinished product at 20 years old. What’s problematic is that New York might have expectations for Taylor that are impossible to fulfill this early on.
We’ll see if Aaron Glenn and the rest of New York’s staff do an effective job of managing those expectations, thereby preventing Taylor from hitting a psychological roadblock in his development.
