Jets Draft Pick Reunites Team With 'Public Enemy No. 1' Compared To Tom Brady
The New York Jets just drafted a player whose father has a fascinating history with the organization, both as a friend and foe.
New York drafted LSU tight end Mason Taylor with the No. 42 overall pick in the recent 2025 National Football League draft, and Taylor is expected to play an immediate role with the Jets as a rookie.
Taylor, as has been widely reported, is the son of Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor, who spent the majority of his career with the Miami Dolphins but did notably play one season in a Jets uniform.
On Tuesday, Locked On Jets podcast host John Butchko talked about how Taylor was actually a legit villain in the eyes of the Jets and their fans during his time with the Dolphins.
“(For) most of his career with the Miami Dolphins, (Taylor) was a huge Jets antagonist not just on the field, but also off the field,” Butchko said. “He had a lot of critical things to say during his career about the Jets and their fans.”
“In fact … before the rise of Tom Brady, Jason Taylor was probably “public enemy No. 1” in the Jets fan base.”
“And then (Taylor) ironically came to the Jets in 2010 and played on one of the Rex Ryan teams that went to the AFC championship game and kind of turned his perception around in the fan base in a pretty decent year with the Jets.”
“And now his son is joining the Jets.”
Professional sports are funny sometimes. You can be hated by a franchise for a decade and then turn everything around by joining that team and producing for a single season.
Maybe there are still some Jets fans who harbor resentment towards Taylor despite what happened in 2010, but they shouldn’t have a problem rooting for Taylor’s son in 2025.
