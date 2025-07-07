Jets RB Breece Hall Snubbed Despite 'Home Run Juice'
The New York Jets are fortunate to have one of the top running backs in the National Football League.
That is, of course, Breece Hall.
The running back room overall is strong, but Hall is the leader in the clubhouse. At this point last year, Hall was coming off of a season with 1,585 scrimmage yards and projected to have an even bigger year in 2024. He finished with 1,359 yards from scrimmage (876 rushing yards, 483 receiving yards) in 16 games played.
He got a lot of flak, but the Jets' rushing offense in general wasn't in a great place. The offensive line struggled at times and New York had the lowest rushing attemps of any team in the NFL. Despite this fact, Hall still showed flashes of the potential star that many have pegged him as.
The 2025 season should be better. The Jets' offensive line is much better on paper and the offense overall is going to be more run-heavy.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared a column on Monday with executives, coaches, and scouts ranking the top 10 running backs in the NFL. Hall didn't crack the list but instead was an honorable mention.
"Breece Hall, New York Jets: 'He's been one of the best in the league at points. I just haven't felt the same way recently. I know the injuries have been an issue.' -- NFL coordinator," Fowler said. "'That's not all his fault. He was in a bad offense. Still has good lower-body balance and home run juice.' -- veteran AFC personnel executive."
Hall has the talent to be among the top 10 running backs in the league, for sure. The opportunity didn't follow in 2024. But, if the offense truly is more run-heavy, as is expected, in 2025, then it wouldn't be a shock to see Hall ranked pretty high on this list next year.