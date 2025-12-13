3 Reasons Why Jets Will Upset Jaguars Behind Brady Cook

The New York Jets had one of their tougher games of the season last week.

New York faced off against the Miami Dolphins at home and were blown out, 34-10. Miami was up 21-7 at the end of the first quarter and New York just couldn't crawl itself out of the hole it was in. Plus, starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor went down with a groin injury and exited throughout the contest leading to rookie Brady Cook stepping in.

Cook showed some promise in the small sample size. He actually had the most passing yards of any of the three quarterbacks that played on Sunday. Taylor only had six yards and Tua Tagovailoa had 127 yards passing. Now, he will get an opportunity to show what he can do against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The Jets enter the contest viewed as the underdogs, but there are reasons to believe the Jets can win this game.

Here are three reasons why the Jets will upset the Jaguars on Sunday:

Element of Surprise



The Jaguars are red-hot coming into the contest. They are contenders in the AFC and should be able to win. But it'll be difficult to plan for Cook. There is very little tape on him at the NFL level. Unlike Taylor and Justin Fields, Cook is more unpredictable at this point because he has only appeared in one NFL game. He showed some flashes last weekend. Throughout the week, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said the team was going to start the guy who gave New York the best chance to win. That guy is Cook this week.

Breece Hall, John Metchie II, Adonai Mitchell



The Jaguars have a good defense, but are susceptible to the passing attack. Jacksonville allows the 11th-most passing yards per game at 227.5. Hall, Mitchell, and Metchie will lead the charge with Garrett Wilson still injured and Mason Taylor missing the contest. Hall is a star and should be heavily relied upon on Sunday. Mitchell has shown big-play ability. Metchie has shown he can get open, although he has had drop issues. These three against the Jaguars' defense should be able to do well.

Secondary



The Jets have one of the best overall secondaries in the NFL. New York is allowing the eighth-fewest passing yards per game at 190.2 yards per game.

