Jets RB Breece Halls Lands Massive Prediction

Jun 11, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) speaks at a press conference during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Jun 11, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) speaks at a press conference during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
The New York Jets have one of the National Football League's best running backs in Breece Hall.

Although there has been chatter about a running back committee and some uncertainty around Hall after the 2024 season, it's hard to argue against his talent. At this time last year, he was in the conversation as the very best running back in the game. A year later, he seems to be forgotten by many.

His numbers weren't as good in 2024 as they were in 2023, but there was dysfunction throughout the Jets organization as a whole and New York also had the few rushing attempts in the league as the team implemented a pass-first offense led by Aaron Rodgers.

Some have forgotten how good Hall can be, but Jets All-Pro Quincy Williams made a point to talk about how he thinks Hall is one of the best backs in the league.

"What I consider a top running back in the league," Williams said. "Any time we go pass rush, like today, it would go like the tackle drill. I've got to have the best running back in the league up and then also he's helped me a lot in the pass game too, though, as far as man-to-man. We've been asked to do a lot this year. This is actually the first day that we did pass rush drill with the running backs, though. So that was kind of like a new thing that I've developed, especially with the blitzes and stuff that we're putting in. So that was actually my first time going one-on-one with him in pass rush, so, I feel like it's helping both of us because I'm gonna be the fastest LB in the league, so if you can cover me, we're gonna be good."

