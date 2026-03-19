Inside the Jets’ Biggest Offseason Decisions Thus Far

The New York Jets have been the most active teams in football so far this offseason and it's already paying off.

If you look at the Jets' roster right now, it doesn't scream Super Bowl contender. It does look like a team already better than the 3-14 team from the 2025 season, though. New York has added various pieces both in free agency and the trade market, which has raised the floor for the franchise heading into the 2026 season.

With that being said, let's break down the Jets' five biggest decisions so far this offseason.

Breece Hall Franchise Tag

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs the ball against New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (31) during the second half of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Hall would've been the best running back available in free agency if he had reached the open market. There were rumors that the Jets would use the transition tag on Hall, but with significant interest in him around the league, New York used the franchise tag. Now, the next step is getting a long-term deal done.

T'Vondre Sweat — Jermaine Johnson II Trade

Tennessee Titans General Manager Ran Carthon greets Tennessee Titans defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat (93) after their 24-17 loss to the New York Jets at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jets need to stop the run better. One thing that should help is the deal to bring Sweat to town. Johnson is more expensive and the Jets freed up salary cap space in the process. They also landed the fifth-highest graded defensive lineman in football from the 2026, per Pro Football Focus. An all-around win.

Minkah Fitzpatrick Trade

Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Washington Commanders tight end Colson Yankoff (80) carries the ball defended by Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) in the first quarterduring the 2025 NFL Madrid Game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Safety has been a question mark for the Jets over the last few years. New York responded by landing one of the very best in the business in Fitzpatrick. Plus, the Jets gave him an extension as well. New York didn't haul in an interception in 2025. Fitzpatrick should be able to help in that department in 2026. He's a five-time Pro Bowler with 21 interceptions under his belt in eight seasons.

Geno Smith Trade

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jets had a need at quarterback and filled it by reuniting with Smith. The Jets didn't have to pay much at all, just a sixth-round pick. In response, the Jets are getting a pocket-passer who fits Frank Reich's offensive mold to try to hold this franchise over as a bridge option.

Demario Davis Reunion

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) stretches against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Jets' defense was a weakness in 2025. The linebacker room needed a boost specifically, especially with Quincy Williams leaving in free agency. Enter Davis. The Jets have a young team and arguably needed some veteran leadership. It's hard to do much better than Davis. He actually set a new career high with 143 total tackles in 2025 with the New Orleans Saints. Davis will help between the white lines, but his voice in the locker room arguably is even more important.