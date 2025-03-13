Jets Re-Sign 28-Year-Old Veteran Cornerback: 'They Like His Versatility'
The New York Jets are establishing some continuity in their secondary.
New York is officially retaining versatile cornerback Isaiah Oliver, as reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Wednesday night.
“The #Jets agreed to terms with veteran CB Isaiah Oliver, per source,” Pelissero posted to X.
The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt also chimed in: “The Jets are re-signing Isaiah Oliver, as expected. They like his versatility.”
Oliver played in every game for the Jets last season, often switching between safety and cornerback depending on team need. He finished the 2024 campaign with 57 tackles, three pass deflections, two tackles for loss, and a sack.
For his career, Oliver has tallied 327 tackles, three sacks, 39 pass deflections, and three interceptions.
The 28-year-old corner was selected at No. 58 overall in the 2018 NFL draft out of Colorado by the Atlanta Falcons. He played for the Falcons between 2018 and 2022 and also played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 before signing with the Jets last offseason.
The Jets are being aggressive when it comes to bolstering their secondary, which already features All-Pro Sauce Gardner.
In addition to Oliver, New York has signed cornerback Brandon Stephens to a three-year, $36 million deal and safety Andre Cisco to a one-year, $10 million deal this week.
Head coach Aaron Glenn will be working with some nice pieces next season in the area of the field he knows best from his playing days.
