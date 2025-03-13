Jets Re-Sign Former No. 19 Overall Pick Linebacker: 'Work Under Aaron Glenn'
New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey has been injecting New York’s defense with players in their mid-twenties.
It’s a good strategy for a team looking to build something sustainable. Mougey’s latest move saw the Jets re-sign 26-year-old linebacker Jamin Davis, a few days removed from New York re-signing 25-year-old linebacker Jamien Sherwood.
FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz was on the Davis news on Thursday morning.
“Source: The #Jets are re-signing LB Jamin Davis to a 1-year deal,” Schultz posted to X.
“The former #Commanders’ first-round pick has 8 career sacks and finished last season with the Jets. Now, he gets to work under Aaron Glenn.”
Davis played with the Commanders between 2021 and 2024 after getting selected at No. 19 overall out of Kentucky in the 2021 NFL draft by Washington. He also spent brief stints with the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings in 2024 before landing with the Jets.
The six-foot-four, 234-pound linebacker has tallied 283 tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, six pass deflections, and one interception in his career.
The Davis and Sherwood signings — along with New York’s decision to release 33-year-old veteran C.J. Mosley — represent the Jets leaning into a new era at linebacker. Mougey and Glenn want to invest in young players they can develop and work with for a handful of years.
It also appears that Mougey and Glenn are building their defense from the secondary forward, rather than prioritizing the defensive line as the most important element from a personnel standpoint.
Since free agency commenced, the Jets have already added two new players in their secondary (Andre Cisco, Brandon Stephens), and re-signed two others (Tony Adams, Isaiah Oliver).
