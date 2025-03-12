Jets Might Sign Bears' Projected $22.2 Million Six-Time Pro Bowler
The New York Jets are targeting young players in free agency, but bringing in one or two veterans would also be wise.
Without experienced, grizzled vets in the locker room, it’s harder to win.
New York’s wide receiver room is particularly green (pun intended) after losing 32-year-old Davante Adams to the Los Angeles Rams. 29-year-old Allen Lazard is widely expected to be traded, which leaves 24-year-old Garrett Wilson as an electrifying WR1 without any running mates at wideout.
While Jets GM Darren Mougey should snag another prime-aged receiver or two to play alongside Wilson, signing one veteran receiver could also be a prudent move for the above reasons.
One guy still floating on the FA market is six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen, formerly of the Los Angeles Chargers and more recently of the Chicago Bears.
At 32 years old, there’s reason to believe Allen can still provide another 24 months of quality football, and Spotrac projects Allen to garner a two-year, $22.2 million deal for the span.
Spending over $10 million per year for an aging wideout doesn’t seem like an idea Mougey has a taste for, but if Allen’s suitors are thin and he can be convinced to take a team-friendly deal with the Jets, anything is possible. For a guy who’s already made $133,112,117 so far in his career, perhaps he’d be willing to take a discount. Then again, Allen would presumably want to join a contender in doing so.
Allen has tallied 974 receptions, 11,275 receiving yards, and 66 receiving touchdowns since being selected at No. 76 overall out of California by the San Diego Chargers in the 2013 NFL draft.
Could he end his career in New York?
More NFL: Jets Could Trade For Eagles' $57 Million Super Bowl Champ: 'Depending On Cost'