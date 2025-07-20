Jets Receiver May Have Played Final Game In New York
There’s at least a chance that one of the New York Jets’ most interesting draft selections from the 2024 NFL Draft isn’t on the team in a few weeks.
New York has a handful of receivers vying for a spot on the roster and The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt said that receiver Malachi Corley is on the roster bubble.
"WR Malachi Corley: It would be a tough look if the Jets moved on from a third-round pick after one year, but this regime did not draft him, and it didn’t hide its disappointment in his lack of availability during the spring," Rosenblatt said. "Corley needs to show some maturity fast, stay on the field and make progress as a route runner while also contributing on special teams. The talent is obvious and he brings a unique skill set, but nothing is guaranteed for him."
This isn’t too shocking and has been a popular talking point throughout the offseason so far. The receiver room is crowded and he had just three catches for 16 yards as a rookie last year and even had a few healthy scratches mixed in there.
Corley will be one of the most interesting players to watch right when training camp kicks off. He has plenty of talent. The Jets wouldn't have taken him in the third round if that wasn't the case. But, things didn't work out last year. Training camp will be the perfect opportunity for him to show what he can do.