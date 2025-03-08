Jets Reportedly 'In Talks' With 34-Year-Old On New Deal
It's going to be an interesting week for the New York Jets.
Free agency will kick off across the league next week. It's going to be a busy week and will be full of plenty of moves. That doesn't mean that every big move in free agency is going to happen next week. It's going to be a long offseason but we should see a flurry of moves next week.
The Jets have a handful of guys heading to the open market. Everyone won't be back, but there could be some familiar options coming back to New York. ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that the Jets "remain in talks" with 34-year-old offensive lineman Morgan Moses about a potential return.
"With free agency approaching, the Jets remain in talks with RT Morgan Moses, per source," Cimini said. "He’s important because there’s no obvious replacement on the roster and the right-tackle market is thin. Moses, who had a sprained knee last season, recently passed a Jets physical."
Moses is an 11-year National Football League veteran who has spent time with the Washington Commanders, Baltimore Ravens, and the Jets. He's had two different stints with the Jets. He joined New York ahead of the 2021 National Football League campaign and then came back to town before the 2024 season.
The Jets currently are scheduled to have 27 players heading to free agency, not including Aaron Rodgers who hasn't been officially released yet. Everyone won't be back, but it would be nice to have Moses back.
