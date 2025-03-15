Jets Reportedly Reuniting With Electric Playmaker
The New York Jets haven't made a lot of blockbuster moves so far this offseason, but they have done a good job bolstering depth throughout the franchise.
New York's biggest move obviously was the signing of young quarterback Justin Fields. Aside from that, the Jets have made a handful of smaller moves, like signing receiver Tyler Johnson and cornerback/special teams Kris Boyd, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.
"The Jets agreed to deals overnight with former Rams WR Tyler Johnson and former Texans CB/ST Kris Boyd, according to the agency Team IFA," Cimini said.
Another move that the Jets made was reportedly re-signing 27-year-old running back/special teams specialist Kene Nwangwu, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
"RB Kene Nwangwu headed back to the Jets on a one-year deal for up to $2.5M, per source," Fowler said.
Nwangwu only appeared in two games with the Jets in 2024 but didn't have a carry. What he is more remembered for, though, was a 99-yard kick-off return for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks last year.
He's just 27 years old and was an All-Pro in 2022 as a specialist as a member of the Minnesota Vikings. This type of move may not be absolutely game-changing on first look, but it is more depth for the Jets organization at a low cost.
If they could get Nwangwu back to his All-Pro level in 2025, that certainly could have a big impact for New York.
