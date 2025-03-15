Insider Reveals Team With Biggest Offer For Ex-Jets Aaron Rodgers
The former New York Jets quarterback has a big decision to make.
Aaron Rodgers is still available in free agency and there is clearly interest in him in the league right now. The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly have made him an offer and it sounds like the New York Giants may have as well.
The Athletic’s Dianna Russini actually said that the Giants have the largest offer out there for Rodgers right now on the "Scoop City" podcast.
"From what I understand, the New York Giants are the team right now that has offered the most," Russini said.
There’s also been some rumblings about the Minnesota Vikings right now and their potential interest in Rodgers. That isn’t as clear as the Giants and the Steelers. Minnesota would likely give Rodgers his best chance at a Super Bowl title in 2025, but what about JJ McCarthy?
All in all, his situation is complicated and retirement also seems like a potential option. The Steelers, Giants, and Vikings all are interesting options for different reasons. It's clear the Steelers and Giants at least want him. Minnesota's interest isn't as clear, but it does seem at least intriguing by Rodgers based on the reports that have come out over the last few days.
Rodgers looked like he had more in the tank down the stretch in 2024. If he plays in 2025, who will end up landing him? It’s anyone’s guess right now but things are heating up.
