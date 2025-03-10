Jets Reportedly Signing Justin Fields To Replace Aaron Rodgers
After months of speculation, the New York Jets reportedly have found their next quarterback.
Aaron Rodgers was with the team for the last two seasons but the Jets' front office announced that they were moving on from him. Right when the Jets made that decision, rumors immediately picked up about who could be the next guy in town.
Unsurprisingly, a handful of guys were mentioned as potential fits. The guy who was talked about the most was former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields. Well, the rumors seemingly had a lot of traction. Fields reportedly is planning to sign a two-year deal with the Jets worth $40 million with $30 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Sources: Justin Fields reached agreement on a two-year, $40 million deal that includes $30 million guaranteed with the Jets," Schefter said. "Deal negotiated by David Mulugheta."
Once the news was reported about Rodgers' departure, Fields immediately was the hottest name linked to the Jets. The reason for this was the fact that he's just 26 years old and has a clear tie to receiver Garrett Wilson after the two played college football together at Ohio State.
He was selected with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears and showed flashes over his three years in town, but the team moved on and selected Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick last year. Fields joined the Steelers and went 4-2 over the first six weeks of the season before Pittsburgh turned the starting job over to Russell Wilson.
Now, he will get a great opportunity with the Jets to rebuild his value. The Jets were looking for a new guy to replace Rodgers and Fields was arguably the most intriguing quarterback available.
