Jets Reporter Rules Out Polarizing Head Coach Candidate
One AFC East team reportedly has found its next head coach. Will the New York Jets follow suit soon?
The New England Patriots and Jets have been looking for their next head coaches. The Patriots reportedly got their guy on Sunday with reports coming out about the hiring of Mike Vrabel. He interviewed with the Jets, but it has always seemed like he would end up with the Patriots.
The Jets have already interviewed a handful of candidates for both the head coach and general manager openings. It's unclear when the Jets will make a decision on who will lead the team, but they may have ruled out an option.
SNY's Connor Hughes said that he heard that polarizing coach Rex Ryan is "completely out" of the running for the open Jets job on WFAN.
“Rex Ryan I heard is completely out, that is not gonna happen with the Jets," Hughes said as transcribed by WFAN's Rami Lavi.
It's still too early to know exactly what the Jets will do. Ryan was the team's head coach from 2009 through 2014. He led the team to two playoff appearances over that stretch. He has made it known that he wants the job back and even has talked about things he would change specifically revolving around quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Until the team actually signs someone to a deal, anything seemingly could happen. Maybe the Jets and Ryan will surprise us but it seems like a deal may be unlikely.
More NFL: NFL Insider Gives Jets Head Coach Update: 'Really Strong Interview'