NFL Insider Gives Jets Head Coach Update: 'Really Strong Interview'
The New York Jets' head coach position still is open but it sounds like some favorites are starting to emerge in the sweepstakes.
New York has had a wide-ranging search so far and has been linked to a handful of potential options, including Aaron Glenn, Rex Ryan, and Steve Spagnuolo among many others. The Jets clearly are taking this search seriously and don't want to mess it up.
Over the last few days, Glenn's name has started to pop up a little more in speculation swirling around the Jets. Glenn played for the franchise and has gotten a lot of praise on social media. Jets two-time Pro Bowler Quinnen Williams seemed to hint that he may want Glenn as the coach on social media. Former Jets veteran Victor Green also endorsed him on social media.
Glenn recently interviewed with the Jets and it sounds like it went well. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that he heard it was a "really strong interview."
"Keep an eye on the Jets as a possibility for Aaron Glenn," Pelissero said. "He played for that team. My understanding is he had a really strong interview. Expect him to be in the mix, though worth noting that New York is still going through about 20 different interviews for that job."
Glenn currently is a the Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator and has done a fantastic job transforming their defense. Could he join the Jets this offseason to be the team's next head coach?
