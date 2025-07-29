Jets Cut Injured Rookie, Sign Ex-Patriots OL
The New York Jets made two moves on Tuesday already.
It was shared on Monday that undrafted free agent Gus Hartwig injured his knee at practice. In the aftermath, the team announced that they are waiving him with the waived/injured designation and signing former DC Defenders and New England Patriots offensive lineman Liam Fornadel, per team reporters John Pullano and Ethan Greenberg.
"The Jets have signed OL Liam Fornadel and waived/injured C Gus Hartwig," Pullano and Greenberg shared. "Fornadel (6-3, 312) most recently spent time with the DC Defenders of the UFL, his second stint for the team. He also played for the Defenders in 2023-24. He first signed with the Canadian Football League's Winnipeg Blue Bombers after he went undrafted in 2022.
"The James Madison product had a stint with the Patriots in 2024 and spent most of last season on their practice squad before he was released in December. Fornadel, who is from Wyckoff, NJ and played at Don Bosco Prep in high school, started 40 games in college at JMU (31 at RT, 8 at LT). Hartwig (6-5, 309) signed with the Jets in May as a UDFA out of Purdue. He started 45 games at center for the Boilermakers from 2021-24 after beginning his career at guard."
This isn't a huge move, but it is another example of the Jets looking to add depth throughout the franchise. Fornadel is just 26 years old and has practice squad experience in the division as well as two different stints with the Defenders under his belt.
