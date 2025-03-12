Jets Country

Jets Reunite Justin Fields With Ohio State Teammate, Sign Packers Center

It's a one-year, $3.5 million deal for the former Buckeye

Colin Keane

Dec 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A Green Bay Packers helmet sits ready before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A Green Bay Packers helmet sits ready before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The New York Jets are already treating Justin Fields well.

Mere hours after inking Fields to a $40 million contract, the Jets signed one of Fields’s college teammates on Wednesday.

Former Green Bay Packers and Ohio State Buckeyes center Josh Myers, 26, is now a Jet, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“Former #Packers center Josh Myers has agreed to terms with the #Jets on a one-year, $3.5-million deal, per source,” Fowler posted to X. “Four-year starter in Green Bay back with Justin Fields, his Ohio State teammate.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter joined in on the Myers news, reposting Fowler and adding, “O-line help for the Jets.”

In signing Myers, Jets GM Darren Mougey continues the trend of acquiring players in their mid-twenties. 

Selected at No. 62 overall by Green Bay in the 2021 NFL draft, Myers started 56 games for the Packers during his tenure there. The six-foot-five, 310-pound lineman was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020, his final year at Ohio State. The overlap between him and Fields at OSU was two seasons (2019-2020).

Myers appears to check all the boxes for a Mougey signing. He’s young (as aforementioned), he’s inexpensive, he fulfills a positional area of need, and he promises to enhance team chemistry.

It will be interesting to see if Myers can earn himself another, longer-term deal with Gang Green during the upcoming campaign.

Who will Mougey add next? Jets fans are leaning in.

