Jets Reunite Justin Fields With Ohio State Teammate, Sign Packers Center
The New York Jets are already treating Justin Fields well.
Mere hours after inking Fields to a $40 million contract, the Jets signed one of Fields’s college teammates on Wednesday.
Former Green Bay Packers and Ohio State Buckeyes center Josh Myers, 26, is now a Jet, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
“Former #Packers center Josh Myers has agreed to terms with the #Jets on a one-year, $3.5-million deal, per source,” Fowler posted to X. “Four-year starter in Green Bay back with Justin Fields, his Ohio State teammate.”
ESPN’s Adam Schefter joined in on the Myers news, reposting Fowler and adding, “O-line help for the Jets.”
In signing Myers, Jets GM Darren Mougey continues the trend of acquiring players in their mid-twenties.
Selected at No. 62 overall by Green Bay in the 2021 NFL draft, Myers started 56 games for the Packers during his tenure there. The six-foot-five, 310-pound lineman was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020, his final year at Ohio State. The overlap between him and Fields at OSU was two seasons (2019-2020).
Myers appears to check all the boxes for a Mougey signing. He’s young (as aforementioned), he’s inexpensive, he fulfills a positional area of need, and he promises to enhance team chemistry.
It will be interesting to see if Myers can earn himself another, longer-term deal with Gang Green during the upcoming campaign.
Who will Mougey add next? Jets fans are leaning in.
More NFL: Jets Could Trade For Eagles' $57 Million Super Bowl Champ: 'Depending On Cost'