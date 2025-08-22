Jets Rookie Acquisition Called 'Special Player’
The New York Jets clearly wanted to bolster the offensive line this offseason and did so especially by selecting Armand Membou with the No. 7 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 National Football League Draft.
Membou was the rumored target for the Jets for weeks leading up to the draft. At the time, New York was mosty linked to Membou and tight end Tyler Warren formerly of Penn State. As the draft approached, some smoke started to pop up about a few other prospects, but clearly, it was always Membou.
Since his addition, there has been nothing but positive things to say about him. He's thrived in camp and has shown positive flashes in the preseason. There has been room to grow as well, of course, but overall Membou has been good.
He's shown enough in camp to the point that fellow offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker called him a "special player" and that he has "raw talent," per ESPN's Rich Cimini.
Did the Jets find a new star in the 2025 NFL Draft?
"Round 1 (No. 7): Armand Membou, OT," Cimini said. "Membou became a starter the moment he was drafted. He hasn't missed a practice, let alone a rep. Membou is 'a special player, just a raw talent,' guard Alijah Vera-Tucker said. Membou is far from a finished product, though. In pass protection, he sometimes oversets to the outside, leaving himself vulnerable to outside-inside moves from quick pass rushers. It happened last week against the Giants in joint practices and the game. The coaches love Membou's long-term potential, but there will be some growing pains."
This is the second straight year that the Jets have drafted an offensive tackle in the first round of the NFL Draft. Last year, it was Olu Fashan. This year, it was obviously Membou. If all works out, the Jets will be secure on the edges of the offensive line for at least the next few years. The offensive line in general looks to be improved heading into 2025. Having Membou certainly helps with this.