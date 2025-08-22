Insider Raises Concern With Jets QB Justin Fields
The New York Jets have done nothing but show full faith in quarterback Justin Fields this offseason.
There's been a lot of chatter recently about the passing game. That's the nature of preseason. There are overreactions to small sample sizes left and right. For example, Fields went 1-for-5 passing in the second preseason game and there's been a firestorm ever since.
Head coach Aaron Glenn came to Fields' defense.
Will the Jets turn things around in 2025 with Justin Fields under center?
"I mean, you have so many people that want to talk about a small amount of plays these guys get to go out there and play," Glenn said. "And then everything is falling down because we throw six passes.
"Then, I mean, he's Johnny Unitas when we throw four passes (in the first game). So, it bothers me, and I laugh at it quite a bit. But the thing is, I understand it because that's the noise that happens on the outside."
Although the Jets have made it clear that they aren't concerned about Fields and the passing game overall yet, NBC Sports insider Chris Simms raised concerns on "PFT Live" in a conversation with Mike Florio.
"I see areas of the Jets that I like," Simms said. "I do like the O-Line. I do like the running back, the defense, all of that. I like the coaching staff. I like what Aaron Glenn has done, but you heard me yesterday, I said it on my podcast...how could you not be a little scared of Justin Fields and what he's going to bring to the passing game? That's what I don't know about. If he can just be average, then yeah, maybe some of those things could happen. But, that's a big if."
This is a topic that is going to be talked about at length until Fields has an opportunity to prove it wrong -- or right -- in regular season action. It's a little too early for as much chatter as has been out there just because of the small sample size. But, we will be able to see quickly early on how the Jets' passing offense looks. Right now, the small sample size is a reason to say there isn't a concern. But, that won't be the case any longer after the regular season begins on Sept. 7th.
