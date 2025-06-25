Jets Rookie Dives Into New York Experience, Attends Yankees Game
New York Jets rookie tight end Mason Taylor is diving headfirst into the vibrant energy of the Big Apple.
The 21-year-old was spotted enjoying a New York Yankees game at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on Sunday, per Jets Wire's Nick Wojton.
The Yankees clinched a 4-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles, and Taylor, fresh off his selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, seemed to relish the experience.
Taylor’s ties to the city run deeper than most rookies. As the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, who played for the Jets in 2010, Mason has childhood memories of cheering for his father at MetLife Stadium. Those early experiences made his draft day call from the Jets at No. 42 overall a surreal moment.
Taylor's versatility as a blocker and receiver make him a perfect fit for head coach Aaron Glenn’s vision. Perhaps Taylor's appearance at Yankee Stadium is an indicator that he's a good fit for the city, too.
At LSU, Taylor etched his name into the record books as the program’s all-time leading tight end in receptions (129) and receiving yards (1,308), with six touchdowns over three seasons. His dependable hands and ability to adjust to off-target throws earned him high praise, with The Athletic's Dane Brugler ranking him among the top tight ends in the 2025 class.
With training camp looming, Jets fans are buzzing about Taylor's potential to become a future star.
More NFL: Steelers Writer Predicts Jets' Justin Fields Will Fail Miserably