Jets Rookie Named To CBS 2025 ‘Preseason All-Rookie Team’
The New York Jets have at least one rookie who could play a big role right away.
At least that’s what Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports suggested. Trapasso put together a column highlighting the “NFL Preseason All-Rookie Team" heading into the 2025 NFL Season and had Jets safety Malachi Moore on his list with the defensive backs.
"(Eric Rogers) was undrafted out of Rutgers but was lockdown in the preseason," Trapasso said. "He was targeted five times, did not allow a catch, and had two interceptions against the (New Orleans Saints). (Keyon Martin) is a small, Ar'Darius Washington type in the slot for the Ravens. Hailing from the Louisiana program, Martin took part in 10 tackles, knocked away one target, and had an interception.
The Jets have an intriguing rookie on their hands in Malachi Moore
"Moore was a glue-guy in the Alabama secondary, and looked the part for the Jets in August. On 85 snaps, he made 10 tackles, and was only targeted once, allowing a single catch for three yards. He was well-positioned on the back end at safety in Aaron Glenn's defense."
Last year, much was said about the Jets' safety room. But, the perception has changed this offseason. New York selected Moore with the No. 130 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. On top of this, the Jets signed Andre Cisco in free agency. New York still has Tony Adams in the mix as well at safety.
All in all, the safety position got a facelift this offseason and Moore is a big reason why. Even going back to the draft itself you could tell pretty much right away that the Jets loved this guy. New York traded up to go select Moore and earned some high praise from ESPN's Rich Cimini right away.
"My take: Darren Mougey made his first trade as general manager, moving up 15 spots to grab Moore, a versatile four-year starter and two-time captain," Cimini said back in April. "They dealt their fifth-round pick (145) and a sixth-rounder (207) to the Eagles. Can he be Glenn's new version of Brian Branch? Moore played the nickel ('star') position for four years before switching to safety.
"He made the change on the advice of former Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, who felt it would improve his pro stock. Moore finished his career with seven interceptions and 31 passes defensed. He doesn't have great size (5-foot-11, 197 pounds) or speed (4.57 in the 40), but he is tough and instinctive. This was a need for the Jets, who have Andre Cisco, Tony Adams and Isaiah Oliver (nickel) at safety. Cisco is a lock to start. After him, it's wide open."
More NFL: Jets Add Standout LB, UDFA To Practice Squad, Cut Rookie