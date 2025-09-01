Jets Add Standout LB, UDFA To Practice Squad, Cut Rookie
The New York Jets made a few different moves on Monday.
The Jets continued to tinker with the practice squad. ESPN's Rich Cimini initially reported that New York is adding veteran linebacker Mykal Walker and undrafted free agent rookie running back Lawrance Toafili. Cimini also shared that UDFA linebacker Aaron Smith was being released off of the practice squad.
"The Jets have signed veteran LB Mykal Walker to the practice squad," Cimini said. "A 2020 4th-round pick by ATL, he played every game last year for WASH (344 snaps on special teams). Has played 74 games/25 starts. Could see him being elevated at some point soon to the 53. Also signed to the PS: RB Lawrence Toafili. They released LB Aaron Smith from the PS."
The Jets updated the practice squad on Monday
The Jets officially confirmed the news and announced the transactions.
"The Jets have signed LB Mykal Walker and RB Lawrance Toafili to the practice squad. The team also released LB Aaron 'Boog' Smith from the P-squad," per team reporter Eric Allen. "Walker (6-3, 235) played in 74 games from 2020-24 with Atlanta (2020-22), Pittsburgh (2023) and Washington (2024) while registering 241 tackles, 7 TFL and 3 FR. Walker, 28, who most recently was with the Arizona Cardinals in training camp, appeared in 17 games last season for the Commanders and logged 344 special teams plays in addition to 77 defensive snaps. He had 21 tackles and 2 FR.
"Toafili (5-11, 194), who signed with the Jets on July 29, rushed 15 times for 79 yards in the preseason. He had a 19-yard scoring run in the summer finale against the Eagles. In 55 games at Florida State, Toafili, 23, rushed 340 times for 1,895 yards (5.6 per) and15 TDs and had 92 receptions for 904 yards (9.8 per) and 4 TDs. He became just the fifth player in FSU history to score both a receiving and rushing touchdown of at least 70 yards."
Walker is the guy to watch here. He's entering his sixth season in the NFL after playing all 17 games for the Washington Commanders last year and tallying 21 tackles.
More NFL: Jets-Chiefs Pulled Off 'Minor Miracle,' Per Anonymous Scout