Jets Roster Battle Will Have Direct Impact On Justin Fields
The New York Jets' organized team activities are in full swing right now.
New York kicked off the final phase of the offseason program on Tuesday with the first of 10 OTA practices. The Jets' first three days of OTAs are from May 20th through May 22nd. The next set of three days will be from May 28th through May 30th. The final four days of OTAs will be from June 2nd through June 5th before mandatory minicamp gets here on June 10th.
With real football action here, it's only right to start to take a look at potential roster battles for the franchise. For New York, there really isn't too many huge ones. The team has made it clear from the jump that Justin Fields is the starting quarterback so there isn't a high-profile quarterback battle to follow.
There will surely be competitions for playing time, like on the offensive line or at cornerback. But, arguably the biggest roster battle will come in the wide receiver room.
Garrett Wilson is the clear cut No. 1 receiver on the team. Outside of Wilson, the Jets have Josh Reynolds, Allen Lazard, Malachi Corley, Tyler Johnson, Brandon Smith, Arian Smith, Xavier Gipson, and Irvin Charles among others.
As of writing, Lazard seems like the No. 2 receiver followed by Reynolds, Johnson, and then some variation of Corley and Smith. But, that could obviously change. Throughout camp, Smith arguably will be the most interesting receiver to watch out for. He was taken in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft and has immense talent, although drops were an issue for him in college.
The most likely No. 2 receiver is Lazard, but this surely will be a batte to follow.
